Witnesses say man drove through garage door

Emergency services respond to report of a crash on Royal Dr, Kawungan.

UPDATE: ACCORDING to witnesses of the crash on Royal Dr, Kawungan, the male driver of a white Subaru drove directly out of a closed garage in Durham Ct, before tearing down Mackay Dr and hitting the parked blue Toyota.

A witness, Reece, was working on his car in his Mackay Dr driveway, when he said he saw the Subaru "fly past him".

"He turned the corner and lost control, so he came up on the [nature strip]," Reece said.

"He then tried to straighten up, and hit the car."

Neighbour Carol Welch said she was inside when she heard the bang, about 1.15pm.

"Did I hear it? Oh yeah," Ms Welch said.

"I grabbed my phone and ran out in case I had to call someone for help, but other neighbours were already out and were on the phone."

Ms Welch said she saw the driver as he got out of the car, and he did not look in a good way.

"He was bleeding from his forehead and had a graze on his back."

The blue Toyota was pushed through a metal fence on the private property, and the driver's side was pushed in.

The white Subaru hit a tree on the driver's side, and the air bags were deployed.

The woman said she had seen a few crashes on the corner of Mackay and Royal drives in the past, but this one was the worst.

Neighbours in Durham Ct, where the driver allegedly came from, described the garage door as "mangled".

Police are continuing to investigate the crash.

EARLIER: KAWUNGAN residents sprung into action when a white Subaru Forester slammed into a blue Toyota Corolla about 1.15pm on Sunday.

Royal Drive residents responded immediately, as did all three emergency services.

Queensland Ambulance Service assessed the male driver, and police are continuing their investigations into the cause of the crash.

The man was assessed for a laceration to his head after a two-vehicle crash in Kawungan.