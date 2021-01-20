Man injures himself during abusive incident toward partner

The man injured himself while committing an act of domestic violence. Photo: File.

A man had to be taken to Hervey Bay Hospital after injuring himself while smashing a light fitting and window outside his partner's home.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty in Maryborough Magistrates Court to one count of contravening a domestic violence order.

The court heard the man went to the home on October 8 and asked to be let in.

When his partner refused, the man smashed the light fitting and window, leaving himself with injuries that required medical treatment.

His partner and their child were in court providing support.

The court heard the 29-year-old had a difficult upbringing and had since had significant issues with substance abuse.

He had worked to manage those issues and had not had any alcohol in two years prior to the incident.

But his mother had suffered a severe stroke in the days prior to the offence being committed, the court heard, and he had turned to alcohol as a means of self-medicating.

He had expressed remorse for his actions immediately and felt "very bad" about what had happened, the court was told.

Acting Magistrate John Milburn said during times of stress it was up to the man to be a leader for his family, not to exacerbate the situation.

The man was sentenced to probation.