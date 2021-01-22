Man jailed after driving car at brother in Hervey Bay

The man drove the car at his brother, the car heard.

A Hervey Bay man who drove his vehicle at his brother, who was forced to jump on the hood on the car, has been sent to prison.

Zachary Tyson Gaddes, 33, pleaded guilty to a series of charges in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court, including dangerous operation of a vehicle, driving unlicensed, driving unlicensed and possessing property suspected of being used in a drug offence.

The court heard Gaddes was driving near the foreshore when a witness saw him following behind a woman and a child.

The court heard the vehicle "appeared to be chasing her".

Gaddes then turned the car towards his brother and drove at him doing about 40km/h.

His brother jumped on the bonnet of the car to avoid being struck, the court was told.

Gaddes then tried to leave the scene but was blocked in by another vehicle, resulting in a crash, the court heard.

Gaddes told the court his brother was holding a metal bar at the time, but police prosecutor Sonia Edwards said the brother told them he had been holding a stick.

Police were unable to locate either a stick or a metal bar at the scene.

When police investigated, they found Gaddes' ute was unregistered and that he had been disqualified from driving because of a drug driving conviction.

Magistrate Stephen Guttridge said he accepted there was bad blood between the two brothers.

But he said Gaddes had used his vehicle as a weapon.

Gaddes was sentenced to nine months in prison and was disqualified from driving for two and a half years.

He was fined $1000 and a parole release date was set for April 20.