Man jailed for multiple traffic offences
A MAN has been jailed following a series of driving infringements in Queensland.
Ryan Allen Murray pleaded guilty yesterday in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court to a raft of charges including the unlawful use of a vehicle, stealing petrol and drink driving.
Magistrate Stephen Guttridge heard the 24-year-old took the keys to a vehicle in Townsville in December and used it without permission.
He drove to the Fraser Coast where he fled a Maryborough petrol station without paying and was busted in Hervey Bay without a licence.
When nabbed in the Bay, police prosecutor Sergeant Sonia Edwards said he claimed to be the complainant and presented a licence in the vehicle owner’s name.
“He later confessed to providing a false name and license,” Sgt Edwards said.
Murray was also hauled over the coals for dangerous driving in Townsville on November 30.
“He was seen performing an illegal U-turn, jumping red lights and speeding with multiple passengers in the car,” Sgt Edwards said.
She told Mr Guttridge Murray was intoxicated and unlicensed at the time.
“He was definitely a danger to his passengers and other road users,” Sgt Edwards argued.
Breath analysis and pre-sentence custody certificates were handed up.
Mr Guttridge activated four months of a suspended sentence, added another three to his punishment and fined Murray $300.
He was also disqualified from driving for a year.
Murray appeared via video link and represented himself during proceedings.
A parole release date was set for March 5.