Man jailed for multiple traffic offences

A MAN has been jailed following a series of driving infringements in Queensland.

Ryan Allen Murray pleaded guilty yesterday in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court to a raft of charges including the unlawful use of a vehicle, stealing petrol and drink driving.

Magistrate Stephen Guttridge heard the 24-year-old took the keys to a vehicle in Townsville in December and used it without permission.

He drove to the Fraser Coast where he fled a Maryborough petrol station without paying and was busted in Hervey Bay without a licence.

When nabbed in the Bay, police prosecutor Sergeant Sonia Edwards said he claimed to be the complainant and presented a licence in the vehicle owner’s name.

“He later confessed to providing a false name and license,” Sgt Edwards said.

Murray was also hauled over the coals for dangerous driving in Townsville on November 30.

“He was seen performing an illegal U-turn, jumping red lights and speeding with multiple passengers in the car,” Sgt Edwards said.

She told Mr Guttridge Murray was intoxicated and unlicensed at the time.

“He was definitely a danger to his passengers and other road users,” Sgt Edwards argued.

Breath analysis and pre-sentence custody certificates were handed up.

Mr Guttridge activated four months of a suspended sentence, added another three to his punishment and fined Murray $300.

He was also disqualified from driving for a year.

Murray appeared via video link and represented himself during proceedings.

A parole release date was set for March 5.