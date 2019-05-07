Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A 29-year-old Maudsland man has been taken into custody on a string of driving offences and one rape charge.
A 29-year-old Maudsland man has been taken into custody on a string of driving offences and one rape charge.
Crime

Man jumps in river after knifepoint carjacking

by Talisa Eley
7th May 2019 7:51 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has jumped off a Gold Coast bridge and into the Nerang River in a bid to evade police, in a dramatic chase yesterday.

The 29-year-old Maudsland man was spotted by police speeding through Benowa in a stolen Hyundai Santa Fe bearing false NSW plates around 11am.

He tried to carjack another vehicle at knifepoint after being stopped by police stingers on the Ross River Bridge.

Police said the man jumped into the Nerang River in a bid to evade officers.
Police said the man jumped into the Nerang River in a bid to evade officers.


When police intervened the man jumped into the Nerang River and was caught a short time later.

He has since been charged with a string of driving offences and attempted robbery.

The man will also face one count of rape and one count of stealing in relation to an incident that happened at an Ormeau Hills address on Sunday.

He is due to appear in Southport Magistrates Court today.

More Stories

carjacking crime gold coast knife attack

Top Stories

    Couple rattled as car accelerates and kills little dog

    premium_icon Couple rattled as car accelerates and kills little dog

    News STILL haunted by the motorcycle crash that left him with post traumatic stress disorder, John Willems has been further traumatised.

    Pialba man scrawls 'dog' on prison wall in own blood

    premium_icon Pialba man scrawls 'dog' on prison wall in own blood

    Crime Blood on the walls, vomit on the floor and urine on the intercom

    'I will never feel safe': Life of fear after machete attack

    premium_icon 'I will never feel safe': Life of fear after machete attack

    Crime The victim feels the justice system has let her down