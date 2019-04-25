Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Toyota Hilux ute stolen from Bracken Ridge. Stolen Toyota Hilux dual cab from Bracken Ridge
The Toyota Hilux ute stolen from Bracken Ridge. Stolen Toyota Hilux dual cab from Bracken Ridge
Crime

Wild ride: Nude owner clings to stolen ute

by Gerard Cockburn
25th Apr 2019 10:16 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A NAKED Brisbane man desperately attempted to stop his ute being stolen by jumping in the back of the tray as robbers sped off last night, riding for almost half an hour before they got away.

At 10:30pm, two men stole a Toyota Hilux dual cab ute from an address on Springer Place, Bracken Ridge.

The owner attempted to stop the men taking his ute by jumping on the back tray dressed in only a towel as they drove off.

The man held on to the back of the ute for nearly half an hour as the car sped around Brisbane's northern suburbs.

The Bracken Ridge man has spoken of his wild ordeal on the back of his stolen ute overnight. Picture: Gerard Cockburn
The Bracken Ridge man has spoken of his wild ordeal on the back of his stolen ute overnight. Picture: Gerard Cockburn

At one point he was hit in the head by a coffee cup thrown by the thieves in an attempt to get him to let go.

The ute pulled over on Castle Hill Drive at Murrumba Downs when a small white car pulled up behind them.

The owner then jumped off the back of the ute and approached the car for assistance, but as soon as he hit the ground both cars sped off.

Both cars were last seen on Dohles Creek Rd and the owner of the car has been treated for minor injuries to his head.

Police are urging the public to contact them on 131 444 if they have any information.

More Stories

Show More
brisbane crime editors picks naked nude queensland stolen ute

Top Stories

    ANZAC DAY: Rolling coverage from Fraser Coast services

    premium_icon ANZAC DAY: Rolling coverage from Fraser Coast services

    News The Chronicle will bring you rolling coverage, photos and stories from services across the Fraser Coast

    History worn close to heart at Bay dawn service

    premium_icon History worn close to heart at Bay dawn service

    News David Spencer wore his grandfather's and father's medals

    • 25th Apr 2019 9:44 AM
    M'boro remembers at Anzac Day dawn service

    premium_icon M'boro remembers at Anzac Day dawn service

    News Those gathered were contemplating a different morning 104 years ago

    When to see the RAAF flypast: Every Queensland town listed

    When to see the RAAF flypast: Every Queensland town listed

    News Find out where and when you can catch a RAAF flyover.