HERVEY Bay police have charged a 20-year-old man with trespassing after he was asked to leave a property on Charlton Esplanade.

It's alleged the Hervey Bay man walked to the rear of the home and started kicking and head butting the door in attempt to gain entry.

The man was asked to leave, but refused and police were called to the scene on February 25, where they charged him. He will face court on March 23.