Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Dog
Dog
Crime

Dad mauled to death by son's pet dog

11th Jul 2019 7:05 AM

A MAN has died in Melbourne after being mauled by a dog, while a women was left with serious injuries.

The incident occurred in Mill Park, in the city's northeast, at around 6.30pm last night.

Victoria Police said they were called to an address on Ancona Drive after reports a man, in his 60s, had been attacked by the animal.

The scene of a dog attack in Mill Park where a man was killed. Picture: Jake Nowakowski
The scene of a dog attack in Mill Park where a man was killed. Picture: Jake Nowakowski

"Upon attending the address, officers located a deceased man and a woman with serious injuries," the police said in a statement.

"Shots were fired by members to deter the dog from further attacking the woman and members and it was contained in the premises."

A dog being led away at the scene of the fatal attack. Picture: Jake Nowakowski
A dog being led away at the scene of the fatal attack. Picture: Jake Nowakowski

Efforts to capture the dog proved futile until a ranger eventually subdued it at around 10.30pm. The breed was thought to be an American staffordshire terrier.

The Herald Sun reported the dog was owned by the son of the dead man.

A woman in her 60s was also injured in the mauling, police said. She was taken to hospital for treatment where she is thought to be in a stable condition.

More Stories

death dog attack editors picks melbourne

Top Stories

    SUPPORT CBD: M'boro revamp continues with $2.5m makeover

    premium_icon SUPPORT CBD: M'boro revamp continues with $2.5m makeover

    News A $2.5 million makeover of Maryborough's main thoroughfare is set to breathe new life into the Heritage City's CBD and continue its ongoing redevelopment

    Money more than just $4m boost, says Chamber chief

    premium_icon Money more than just $4m boost, says Chamber chief

    News Businesses are going to reap more rewards from the Touch Cup

    REVEALED: The ID of man shot after dramatic Bruce Hwy chase

    premium_icon REVEALED: The ID of man shot after dramatic Bruce Hwy chase

    Crime Police confirm identity of alleged car thief

    How Fraser Coast landowners can cash in on RV tourism

    premium_icon How Fraser Coast landowners can cash in on RV tourism

    News Council regulations from 2016 allow landholders to host travellers