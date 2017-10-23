Man survives car crash then killed crossing road

Coming from Newcastle in New South Wales, Carlie completed an arts degree before moving to the Fraser Coast. She has been with the Chronicle since 2007.

WHEN a man crashed into a ditch in Oakhurst on Saturday night, no one could have predicted the tragic outcome.



The 68-year-old was uninjured in the crash, which happened about 8pm, and people driving along Maryborough-Biggenden Rd stopped to help.

The man crossed the road to tell the people who had stopped that he had called for help.



But as he walked back to his vehicle, he was struck by an oncoming car.



He died at the scene.



Senior Constable Ron Vandersteen from the Wide Bay Forensic Crash Unit said the man was driving along Mungar Rd in a blue ute when he missed the stop sign.



The car went over an embankment and into a drain on Maryborough-Biggenden Rd.



"He's got out of his vehicle," Snr Const Vandersteen said.



Two cars stopped, with the occupants wanting to make sure the man was OK.



"They've had a conversation with him, he's indicated that he'd rung for assistance and he was fine," Snr Const Vandersteen said.



"For whatever reason the gentleman has turned to walk back toward his vehicle and hasn't seen another vehicle that was headed along Biggenden Rd, heading into town.





"This vehicle unfortunately has collided with the pedestrian.





"QAS has arrived and he was pronounced deceased at the scene."



Snr Const Vandersteen said many factors had contributed to the incident.



"It's unfortunate, there's no ambient lighting here, it's raining, the road's dark obviously and he was wearing dark clothes," he said.



"There wasn't really a lot that the motorist coming towards him could do, plus you've got the glare of headlights facing towards them. It's just an unfortunate incident."



Snr Const Vandersteen said the people trying to help the man witnessed him being hit, and it was traumatic for all concerned.



"The driver of the vehicle that struck him, she's very, very upset," he said.



"There's nothing that she could do about it."



