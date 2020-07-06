Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FATAL CRASH: A man in his 60s sustained the fatal injuries after a crash in Pikes Creek last night.
FATAL CRASH: A man in his 60s sustained the fatal injuries after a crash in Pikes Creek last night.
News

Man killed in bike crash near Stanthorpe

Emily Clooney
6th Jul 2020 9:27 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has died after crashing his quad bike at Pikes Creek last night.

Emergency service crews were called to Waghorn Rd at 7.50pm after reports the man had suffered critical injuries after coming off the bike.

A police spokeswoman said officers were investigating whether the man suffered a medical episode.

"We are waiting on confirmation from officers about whether it occurred on a private property or a public road," she said.

"A forensic crash team will investigate if it occurred on the public road.

"However, if it was on a private property, they will prepare a report for the coroner."

Emergency service crews were called to Waghorn Road, Pikes Creek at 7.50pm.
Emergency service crews were called to Waghorn Road, Pikes Creek at 7.50pm.
Stanthorpe Border Post

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        10k of jobs, 10m tonnes of waste in $1b plan

        premium_icon 10k of jobs, 10m tonnes of waste in $1b plan

        News The federal government will spend $1 billion to turn trash into a treasure trove of jobs across the country.

        Crash: One trapped for 30 minutes, car crushed

        premium_icon Crash: One trapped for 30 minutes, car crushed

        News A person was trapped for 30 minutes in a morning crash

        ‘He saved my son’s life’: Mum honours shark attack victim

        premium_icon ‘He saved my son’s life’: Mum honours shark attack victim

        News Shark attack victim saved young man's life in rip

        -2.1C! Icy blast sends a chill through southeast

        premium_icon -2.1C! Icy blast sends a chill through southeast

        News Southeast Queensland has woken to a freezing start to the week