Crime

Man killed in brutal stabbing while walking down street

by Shayla Bulloch
11th Jan 2021 7:20 AM
A CRIME scene has been set up at Ingham after a man was brutally stabbed and killed while he walked down the street.

At 11.30pm, police will allege a 20-year-old local man was walking along Mcilwraith St with two women, when a man approached the group.

An altercation has occurred between the two men, resulting in the 20-year-old receiving a stab wound to his stomach.

First aid was provided at the scene by police, before paramedics transported the man to Ingham Hospital in a critical condition.

He later died at 12.40am.

A crime scene has been established and investigations are ongoing.

Police are seeking anyone who may have any information or relevant CCTV or dash cam footage to contact them.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting or call 131 444.

 

 

crime editors picks ingham

