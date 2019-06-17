Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Killarney police were on scene on Saturday night at Murray's Bridge.
Killarney police were on scene on Saturday night at Murray's Bridge. Kevin Farmer
Breaking

Man killed in weekend bike crash identified

Gerard Walsh
by
16th Jun 2019 3:03 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE man killed in a bike crash east of Warwick late Saturday is 45-year-old Philip Jacobsen.

He lived in Warwick and had worked at the Big W Distribution Centre for the past year.

Mr Jacobsen is the youngest of the six children of long-time Warwick residents Arthur and Mary Jacobsen.

He was riding with another man at 6.30pm Saturday when his bike hit a tree on a property on Cullendore Rd, Murray's Bridge.

He was found by the other man within five minutes of the crash happening and emergency services were called.

The Queensland Police Service, Queensland Fire and Emergency Service and Queensland Ambulance Service were called to the scene.

Ambulance paramedics worked on the man who had critical injuries when they arrived but he died on the scene.

More Stories

big w distribution centre crash fatal crash warwick
Warwick Daily News

Top Stories

    BREAKING: Dark turn in H'Bay missing person investigation

    premium_icon BREAKING: Dark turn in H'Bay missing person investigation

    Crime A man has been arrested in relation to the suspicious disappearance of 35-year-old Shae Francis.

    • 17th Jun 2019 7:09 AM
    EISTEDDFOD GALLERY: Dancers don't miss a beat on day six

    premium_icon EISTEDDFOD GALLERY: Dancers don't miss a beat on day six

    News Meet the 15-year-old M'boro Dance Eisteddfod backstage queen

    FINAL FAREWELL: Funeral for four children killed in crash

    premium_icon FINAL FAREWELL: Funeral for four children killed in crash

    News Grandfather Rodney Betts placed a hand over his heart as he spoke

    GALLERY: Bucking good time at Teebar rodeo

    premium_icon GALLERY: Bucking good time at Teebar rodeo

    Sport Euan Rockemer said local competitors dominated the campdraft event