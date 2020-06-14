Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man died after a single vehicle crash in Collinsville last night.
A man died after a single vehicle crash in Collinsville last night.
News

Man killed in single-vehicle crash in Collinsville

Laura Thomas
Jordan Gilliland
,
14th Jun 2020 8:04 AM | Updated: 1:02 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN AYR man has died after a single vehicle traffic crash in Collinsville last night.

Queensland Police reported their preliminary investigations indicated a 26-year-old man crashed his Toyota Hilux into a tree on Garrick St at about 9.50pm last night.

The driver sustained critical injuries as a result of the crash.

A spokeswoman from Queensland Ambulance Service said the crash happened across the road from the Collinsville Hospital.

The spokeswoman said the man was transported to Collinsville Hospital before being airlifted to Townsville Hospital.

He was pronounced deceased upon arrival at Townsville Hospital.

Forensic Crash Unit investigations continue.

This is the second death in the Whitsundays in less than 24 hours after a man died in a dirt bike crash in Mt Coolon yesterday afternoon. 

More Stories

collinsville crash collinsville hospital fatal crashes single vehicle crash townsville hospital
Whitsunday Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        $250m surgery blitz to slash surgery wait times

        premium_icon $250m surgery blitz to slash surgery wait times

        Health More than 7000 Queenslanders left hanging by the cancellation of elective surgery have been given a major boost by a $250 million Queensland Government move.

        Investigation underway after M’boro house fire

        premium_icon Investigation underway after M’boro house fire

        Breaking A fire investigator is at the scene of the blaze

        NBN to miss June deadline - CHECK YOUR SUBURB HERE!

        premium_icon NBN to miss June deadline - CHECK YOUR SUBURB HERE!

        Technology Some homes and business could be waiting until 2022 for NBN

        WHALE RETURN: Keep your distance

        premium_icon WHALE RETURN: Keep your distance

        News Humpback whales are returning to Hervey Bay, but authorities warn boaties to keep...