MAN KILLED: Police to have counselling after shooting

Man shot dead by police - The crime scene where a man was shot dead by police after firing a rifle at his children, ex-partner, and members of the public. Photo: Cody Fox

Man shot dead by police - The crime scene where a man was shot dead by police after firing a rifle at his children, ex-partner, and members of the public. Photo: Cody Fox

COUNSELLING will be offered to the police officers involved in the fatal shooting of a gunman at a property on Sunday.

General secretary of the Queensland Police Union Mick Barnes said that was standard procedure after such an incident.

“We always as matter of course look after everyone’s welfare.”

He said during the night, which saw a 40-year-old man fire at his ex partner, her children and police, the decision had been made to call on a specialist team from Brisbane to help resolve the situation.

“There will certainly be allegations of domestic violence and shots fired,” he said.

“It’s quite a serious matter. Police do not take domestic violence lightly.

“Throughout the night there has been a number of shots fired and property damaged and the local police have made the decision to call out the expertise of the special emergency response team from Brisbane.”

Ms Barnes said despite the fact that police were in unmarked cars, the man had opened fire, as he had on other private vehicles.

“Police were left with no other alternative but to return fire,” he said.

“Police do not take these actions lightly.

“We’re here to support them and prepare a full report for the coroner.”

Mr Barnes said the festive season could be a challenging time for families and police.

“In the lead up to Christmas we understand that domestic violence issues can become very emotional.

“Where the safety and wellbeing of the public as well as our officers are at stake there can be no second guessing.

“These officers both from Tiaro and the special emergency response team have acted very bravely in defence of the public and themselves.”

Mr Barnes said he was there with members of the ethical standards command to go through exactly what had happened and a report would be prepared for the coroner.

“It’s a sad day for the community and the police are to be praised for their heroic actions.

“We’re very, very fortunate that the police vehicles they were in were armoured.

“Had they not have been armoured vehicle, the outcome could have been very different.

“Police were under fire and they returned fire.”