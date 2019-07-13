Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Breaking

Man killed in crash overnight

13th Jul 2019 6:25 AM | Updated: 6:53 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A man has died following a two-vehicle traffic crash at Gatton overnight.

At 6pm, a motorcycle and a ute travelling on Eastern Drive collided at the intersection of Forrest Hill-Laidley Rd.

The motorbike rider, a 33-year-old Gatton man was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver and sole occupant of the ute, an 18-year-old Mount Sylvia man, was not physically injured.

It is less than two weeks after motorcyclist Brett Ritchie was killed on the road on his way home to Brisbane after visiting his parents in the Lockyer Valley.

He and his partner Eliza, who was on the back of the motorbike, were struck by another car turning at Regency Downs. Brett was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating the incident.

editors picks fatal crash gatton
Gatton Star

Top Stories

    Conservationist fears for children's safety on Fraser Island

    premium_icon Conservationist fears for children's safety on Fraser Island

    News They heard his desperate cries and came to his aid, rescuing him before the incident took a fatal turn.

    More safety measures to protect dingoes and tourists

    premium_icon More safety measures to protect dingoes and tourists

    News There hasn't been a serious dingo incident on K'gari since Easter

    DINGO DEBATE: Hidden dangers on idyllic Fraser Island

    premium_icon DINGO DEBATE: Hidden dangers on idyllic Fraser Island

    News The dangers aren't as obvious as bears, wolves or lions.

    ENSHRINING HISTORY: Memorials, air shelter to be preserved

    premium_icon ENSHRINING HISTORY: Memorials, air shelter to be preserved

    News Sites will be cleaned, re-painted and restored with the funding