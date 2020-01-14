Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police are investigating a fatal crash north of Emerald.
Police are investigating a fatal crash north of Emerald.
News

Man killed, woman critical after crash near Emerald

Mark Furler
by
14th Jan 2020 6:05 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has died and a woman has been critically injured after a crash north of Emerald overnight.

Police said the crash in Capella occurred about 11pm when a utility travelling on the Gregory Highway was involved in the single vehicle incident.

Both occupants were ejected from the vehicle.

The man died from his injuries. The woman was flown to Brisbane in a critical condition.

Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

More Stories

Show More
capella editors picks emerald fatal crash
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bay hospital welcomes new group of interns

        premium_icon Bay hospital welcomes new group of interns

        News In Bundaberg 27 interns are also taking part in the program

        ‘Don’t sacrifice jobs for climate policy’: Pitt

        premium_icon ‘Don’t sacrifice jobs for climate policy’: Pitt

        News MP defends climate policies, says jobs must come first

        Doctor adds voice to calls for Butchulla monument

        premium_icon Doctor adds voice to calls for Butchulla monument

        News ‘They didn’t view Aboriginal people as human’