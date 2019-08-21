Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police at the scene of a fatal fire in Thornbury. Picture: Sophie Welsh
Police at the scene of a fatal fire in Thornbury. Picture: Sophie Welsh
News

Man killed, woman injured in tragic house fire

by Sophie Welsh
21st Aug 2019 10:23 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has died in a fire in Thornbury this morning.

Emergency services were called to reports of a person on fire at a Speight St home shortly after 7am.

A Victoria Police spokesman confirmed that a yet-to-be-identified man suffered significant burns and died at the scene.

The spokesman said a 57-year-old woman suffered non-life threatening burns, and an Ambulance Victoria spokesman confirmed she was taken to the Alfred Hospital in a stable condition.

The single-storey brick house has no visible signs of fire damage.

Forensic crews, arson chemists and detectives gathered out the front of the property before entering through the driveway.

Police have roped off the entire property, which is located on the corner of Gillies St and Speight St.

A neighbour, who did not want to be named, said he heard sirens early this morning.

The home has been cordoned off by police. Picture: Sophie Welsh
The home has been cordoned off by police. Picture: Sophie Welsh

"I woke up early and heard the sirens going about 7am," he said.

"They were going for a while, and I was so worried because I thought it was for my dad who lives nearby."

The Northcote SES unit was called to the scene to assist with a tent and tarp.

The circumstances surrounding the fire are yet to be determined, and arson chemists are expected to attend and examine the scene.

More Stories

burned man killed thornbury fire

Top Stories

    FLIGHT PRICE SLASH SNUB: Sky-high airfares hurt businesses

    premium_icon FLIGHT PRICE SLASH SNUB: Sky-high airfares hurt businesses

    News Hervey Bay has missed out on a $10 million flight discount drive from Australia's leading airline, despite facing major issues with flight prices and schedules

    'MOVING HOUSE': Esplanade sale for less than $100k

    premium_icon 'MOVING HOUSE': Esplanade sale for less than $100k

    News The house and land sold for $630,000 in June

    Security beefed up as skate park completion nears

    premium_icon Security beefed up as skate park completion nears

    News The park remains closed to the public until next month

    Unique items stolen during break-in at M'boro business

    premium_icon Unique items stolen during break-in at M'boro business

    Crime Police are appealing to anyone with information to come forward.