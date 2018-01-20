Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Man lands in court for damaging a store door

A STORE customer, frustrated at not having enough money for a purchase, landed in court for purposely damaging the shop door.

Paul Kenneth Costello appeared in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Thursday charged with wilful damage.

The court heard the 25-year-old man was trying to buy prescribed medication a from a Hervey Bay pharmacy on October 10 last year.

After his debit card was declined, he argued with staff before damaging rubber on an automatic door as he exited.

Police prosecutor Sonia Edwards said Costello used force to pull the rubber off.

The door was unable to be used until it was fixed.

Representing himself in court, Costello said he believed he was misled on the price of the medication by staff, in the lead-up to the outburst.

He thought the medication would cost about $8, but it cost about $13.

"As I went to leave the door, it closed on me so I pushed it open, to get through the door," Costello said.

The Torquay man was fined $300.

Topics:  fccourt fccrime fraser coast hervey bay magistrates court

Fraser Coast Chronicle
Buy a snag from Bunnings today to support SES

Buy a snag from Bunnings today to support SES

By enjoying a delicious snag for just $2.50 you can help them continue the great work SES volunteers do in our community.

Australia Day weather forecast for Fraser Coast

Australia Day - Scarness Park - the Hervey Bay Square Dancers wait to perform. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle

It will be wet but warm according to forecasters.

Mayor, Butchulla elder weigh in on Australia Day debate

People from the local indigenous community march along the Esplanade calling for a change of date for Australia Day.

Councillors, mayor and a Butchulla elder have shared their views.

Care delayed at Fraser Coast emergency departments

Stats show at-risk patients made to wait

Local Partners