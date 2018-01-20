Man lands in court for damaging a store door

A STORE customer, frustrated at not having enough money for a purchase, landed in court for purposely damaging the shop door.

Paul Kenneth Costello appeared in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Thursday charged with wilful damage.

The court heard the 25-year-old man was trying to buy prescribed medication a from a Hervey Bay pharmacy on October 10 last year.

After his debit card was declined, he argued with staff before damaging rubber on an automatic door as he exited.

Police prosecutor Sonia Edwards said Costello used force to pull the rubber off.

The door was unable to be used until it was fixed.

Representing himself in court, Costello said he believed he was misled on the price of the medication by staff, in the lead-up to the outburst.

He thought the medication would cost about $8, but it cost about $13.

"As I went to leave the door, it closed on me so I pushed it open, to get through the door," Costello said.

The Torquay man was fined $300.