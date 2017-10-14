24°
News

Man left in hospital with significant head injuries

FILE
Matthew McInerney
by

A MAN in his early 20s has suffered significant head injuries after an alleged incident early Saturday.

The incident occured about 1.15am on Charlton Esplanade.

Police will allege a 23-year-old St Lucia man attempted to break a fight between two other men.

The 19-year-old Tinana man, who was not involved in the initial scuffle, allegedly struck the 23-year-old in the head. It caused him to lose consciousness and fall to the ground, where he hit his head.

The St Lucia man was treated at the scene then taken to Hervey Bay Hospital with significant head injuries.

The 19-year-old was arrested at the scene and charged with one count of grevious bodily harm.

He is due to appear at Hervey Bay Magistrates Court today.

Fraser Coast Chronicle
Make yourself McHappy today

Make yourself McHappy today

Last year they raised more than $3.95million to support families of seriously ill children.

Drunk man attacks courtesy bus driver for doing his job

BUS DRIVER BASHER: Warner Harvey Victor Lawrence leaves Hervey Bay District Court

The driver suffered facial cuts and bruising.

Is this a dream? Free trip to Gold Coast theme park up for grabs

FINGERS CROSSED: Savannah Taylor, Brittany Honeysett, Layla Roderick, Summa Roderick and Debra Honeysett with Dial A Home Doctor's Indran Kana and Aleem Khan. The family hopes to win tickets to Dreamworld in November.

DAHD hopes the evenings will bring relief after a busy flu season.

WARNING: Thunderstorms, hail likely for Fraser Coast

ROLLING IN: Storm clouds are rolling in over Hervey Bay.

The storm is headed north from Kingaroy.

Local Partners