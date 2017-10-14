Man left in hospital with significant head injuries

A MAN in his early 20s has suffered significant head injuries after an alleged incident early Saturday.

The incident occured about 1.15am on Charlton Esplanade.

Police will allege a 23-year-old St Lucia man attempted to break a fight between two other men.

The 19-year-old Tinana man, who was not involved in the initial scuffle, allegedly struck the 23-year-old in the head. It caused him to lose consciousness and fall to the ground, where he hit his head.

The St Lucia man was treated at the scene then taken to Hervey Bay Hospital with significant head injuries.

The 19-year-old was arrested at the scene and charged with one count of grevious bodily harm.

He is due to appear at Hervey Bay Magistrates Court today.