Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man lies motionless on the road after he was brutally bashed by teenagers on Sunday.
A man lies motionless on the road after he was brutally bashed by teenagers on Sunday. Contributed
Crime

Man lies motionless after brutal bus stop bashing

Shayla Bulloch
by
26th Feb 2019 2:17 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FOOTAGE has emerged of the moments after a man was brutally bashed by a gang of six youths on Sunday afternoon at a Maroochydore bus stop.

The clip shows a concerned by-stander standing over the top of the man who lay on Aerodrome Rd after he was assaulted by teenagers.

 

A 27-year-old North Queensland man was waiting for a bus at the Horton Pde bus stop at Aerodrome Rd on Sunday when a young girl approached him and asked for a cigarette.

He declined and the pair exchanged some words before six teenage boys, believed to be the girl's friends started an altercation with the man.

All six offenders have been arrested and questioned by police.

More Stories

aerodrome rd cpiu editors picks maroochydore police sunshine coast crime
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    REVEALED: What happened to Vic Hislop's frozen sharks?

    premium_icon REVEALED: What happened to Vic Hislop's frozen sharks?

    News The fate of four preserved sharks has been discovered.

    Hervey Bay organisation's desperate plea for help

    premium_icon Hervey Bay organisation's desperate plea for help

    News Hervey Bay organisation's desperate plea for help.

    UPDATE: Parts of island closed to public after Cyclone Oma

    premium_icon UPDATE: Parts of island closed to public after Cyclone Oma

    News The eastern side of the island was battered by the cyclone.

    Preschoolers learn how to speak Japanese at a Bay centre

    premium_icon Preschoolers learn how to speak Japanese at a Bay centre

    Community Children as young as three are learning to speak Japanese.