Emergency services responded to a workplace incident in Yamba this afternoon.
Emergency services responded to a workplace incident in Yamba this afternoon. Trevor Veale
Man loses finger in workplace injury

Jarrard Potter
by
31st Jan 2019 3:30 PM
EMERGENCY services have responded to a workplace incident in Yamba this morning, which cut off a man's finger.

Coffs/Clarence Police District duty officer Chief Inspector Jo Reid said the 67-year-old was working at a bakery in Yamba when at 1.30pm while operating a bowl cutter machine reached under a safety guard to remove ingredients.

Chief Insp Reid said the operating blade has then caused severe injuries to the man's right hand, with his index finger amputated at the first knuckle, and the middle finger partially amputated.

The man received first aid treatment at the scene before NSW Ambulance paramedics arrived, who transported him to Maclean Base Hospital.

Chief Insp Reid said Work Cover was notified of the incident.

