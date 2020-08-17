Menu
Man loses licence for speeding on Fraser Coast road

Carlie Walker
by
17th Aug 2020 11:14 AM
A 37-YEAR-OLD man has lost his licence after he was caught speeding on Teddington Rd, Tinana.

Officers from the Road Policing Unit issued the high speed traffic infringement notice on August 12.

Police allege that about 2.20pm the motorist, a Maryborough man, was travelling at 105km/h in a 60km/h zone along Teddington Rd.

As a result, the man was issued with a traffic infringement notice for $1245, lost eight demerit points and received a six months loss of licence.

