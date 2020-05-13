Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Mitchell Bulsey charged with grievous bodily harm for allegedly kicking his heavily pregnant partner in the stomach and putting their child’s life at risk.
Mitchell Bulsey charged with grievous bodily harm for allegedly kicking his heavily pregnant partner in the stomach and putting their child’s life at risk.
Crime

Dad ‘nearly kills’ unborn child in brutal attack on partner

by SHAYLA BULLOCH
13th May 2020 2:18 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A Townsville man has been charged with serious offences for allegedly kicking his pregnant partner in the stomach and nearly killing their unborn child.

Mitchell Bulsey has been charged with one count of grievous bodily harm, assaulting a pregnant female and breaching bail for the incident on Monday.

Police were called to a Townsville address after Bulsey allegedly kicked his partner in the stomach while she was 35 weeks gestation.

Townsville Police will allege the man nearly killed his unborn child. The woman has reportedly given birth since the incident.

Bulsey did not apply for bail when he faced Townsville Magistrates Court this morning.

His matter was adjourned until July 8 for a committal hearing.

*For 24-hour domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.

Originally published as Man 'nearly kills' unborn child in shocking attack

assault domestic violence mitchell bulsey violemce

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        EXCLUSIVE: MP gunning for change to COVID closures

        premium_icon EXCLUSIVE: MP gunning for change to COVID closures

        News ‘Our local gun shops are still unable to operate to their full capacity’

        WHATS OPEN AND WHEN: Coast’s guide out of isolation

        premium_icon WHATS OPEN AND WHEN: Coast’s guide out of isolation

        News Your guide to the lifted COVID restrictions around the Fraser Coast

        Child abuse ring: Coast man captured in major sting

        premium_icon Child abuse ring: Coast man captured in major sting

        News A Fraser Coast man is accused of being part of a child abuse ring

        P-plater among three men charged for drink driving

        premium_icon P-plater among three men charged for drink driving

        News Three men pulled over in Hervey Bay within a 24 hour period are due in court