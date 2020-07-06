Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Two people died in a serious crash at Gunalda in March.
Two people died in a serious crash at Gunalda in March.
News

Man on fatal crash charge fails to appear in M’boro court

Carlie Walker
6th Jul 2020 1:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN charged with causing a crash that claimed the lives of a Glenwood couple has failed to appear in court.

Jamie McGregor Franklin, 26, is charged with dangerously operating a vehicle causing death.

Magistrate Terry Duroux said he had received a voice mail message from Mr Franklin's mother saying her son was too sick to attend court.

The two-car crash happened on Anderleigh Rd in Gunalda on March 6.

Mr Franklin and two teenage boys, aged 15 and 13, travelling in the other vehicle, were also injured.

Glenwood couple Lindsay and Robyn Jensen were killed in the crash.

They were travelling with their border collies when the two vehicles collided.

Magistrate Duroux issued a warrant for Mr Franklin's arrest but it will only be actioned if Mr Franklin fails to appear at his next court date on July 20.

More Stories

fatal crash fccourt fccrash gunalda maryborough
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘He saved my son’s life’: Mum honours shark attack victim

        premium_icon ‘He saved my son’s life’: Mum honours shark attack victim

        News A mother has paid tribute to shark attack victim Matthew Tratt for saving her son from drowning in a rip three years ago.

        -2.1C! Icy blast sends a chill through southeast

        premium_icon -2.1C! Icy blast sends a chill through southeast

        News Southeast Queensland has woken to a freezing start to the week

        Popular Bay cafe set to close doors after 11 years

        premium_icon Popular Bay cafe set to close doors after 11 years

        News A popular Hervey Bay cafe will be closing its doors for the last time

        ‘Wait and see’: Sold out triathlon event’s future undecided

        premium_icon ‘Wait and see’: Sold out triathlon event’s future undecided

        News Uncertainty surrounds the future of the event this year