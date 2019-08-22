Man on parole when he slashed woman’s face

Ingrid Brown was left with a nasty cut to her face when a Clint Darryn Hall attacked her with a machete. Picture: Chanel 9.

A MAN who slashed a Coombabah mother in the face with a machete after stealing copper piping was given parole just three days earlier, a court was told.

Clint Darryn Hall, 39, was sentenced on drug related offences on June 28, 2017 and given immediate parole.

Three days later he slashed Ingrid Brown in the face leaving her needing 24 stitches, unable to move her upper lip and with part of her cheek bone shaved off.

Her partner Michael Liddell was also left with a serious cut on his arm which damaged his tricep tendons.

Hall, 39, pleaded guilty in the Southport District Court today to two counts of grievous bodily harm and one count each of common assault and entering premises to commit an indictable offence.

His younger brother Thomas Peter Ealam, 20 - who now lives on the Sunshine Coast - pleaded guilty to common assault and going armed to cause fear.

Ingrid Brown, and partner Michael Liddell were left with serious injuries after being attacked by two men at their Coombabah home.

The horrifying injuries occurred after an initial fight at about 1am on July 1, 2017 which broke out when Ms Brown and Mr Liddell saw Hall and Ealam banging on their back fence with stolen copper piping.

Hall and Ealam ran off after a fight, leaving a bag behind.

The brothers returned an hour later, armed with a machete and a sword, demanding their bag back.

Mr Liddell told them it was with police and began to chase the pair with a shovel.

The court was told Hall, 39, told police he did not want to hurt Ms Brown but Mr Liddell was chasing him with a shovel.

That was when Hall struck out, hitting Ms Brown.

"I can remember the sound of it," Hall told police.

"I thought f*** man, what am I going to do, he is going to keep coming at me."

Hall told police he thought he hit Ms Brown in the chest.

"The last thing I wanted to do was hurt her," he said to police.

"She wasn't going to kill me, he (Mr Liddell) was. But, they were both in front of me".

The Kangaroo Ave, Coombabah home where the violent attack occurred.

Judge Richard Jones said: "You don't go away and return an hour later with two swords just to retrieve property".

Judge Jones sentenced Ealam to 15 months probation.

He will hand down his sentence for Hall at 2.30pm today.

During the fight, Hall cut Ms Brown's face and Mr Liddell's arm.

Ms Brown needed 24 stitches to her face after the machete severed through muscle, meaning she could not move her upper lip.

The cut on Mr Liddell's arm was so deep he needed repairs made to the tendons in his tricep.

When police arrived at Hall and Ealam's mother's home, they found a sword and machete on the table as well as a pair of jeans, the court was told.

The brothers admitted those items had been used in the attack.

Hall's barrister Nick McGhee said Hall was very remorseful for what he had done.

"It was not a premeditated attack," he said.

"His attack was reactionary."

Michael Liddell was injured in the attack.

Mr McGhee said Hall, who was given parole on drug matters three days before the attack, merely wanted his property back.

He said Hall would not have struck out if Mr Liddell had not chased him with a shovel.

Mr McGhee said while in custody Hall had been working and hoped to get work crane driving when released.

Ealam's barrister Chris Wilson said Ealam, who was only 18 at the time, would not have been there if not for his brother.

He said Ealam had turned his life around and now worked at a mattress factory on the Sunshine Coast.