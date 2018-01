A MAN is on the run after a rollover on a Fraser Coast road.

It is understood the man rolled the car on St Joseph's Dr in Urraween about 3.30pm on Friday.

Police allege the man fled the scene and remains on the run.

Police, paramedics and firies were on scene to assess the damage.

No injuries were reported.