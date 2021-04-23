Man on trial for killing wife bashed her repeatedly: Court

A witness told a court that during a five-month stint of living at the couple’s house he witnessed the accused bash the victim on numerous occasions.

Man faces first day of trial charged with murder of his wife

THE last time Harrison Green saw his niece alive was when she was walking home drunk and stoned with her husband while they were arguing, a court has heard.

Kwementyaye Foster died the following day at the hands of her husband, Baden Flash, from Tennant Creek who has faced the second day of his trial in Alice Springs Supreme Court charged with her murder after he beat her to death with a brick more than three years ago.

The court heard Flash, who pleaded not guilty on Wednesday, slammed a brick against the side of the victim's head multiple times in the bedroom of their Tennant Creek home in January 2017.

The court heard on Wednesday Flash was drunk at the time, and couldn't remember all of it.

On Thursday, the victim's uncle, Harrison green was called as a witness and said he had been drinking with the pair the morning of the day before she died.

"I told them not to drink a lot because when they drink they act silly and stupid … they argue," he told the jury.

Mr Green said during a five month stint of living at the couple's house he said Flash and his wife "argued a lot" and his niece was bashed by Flash numerous times in and sometimes outside the house.

Another witness - a paramedic with St Johns Ambulance Service said when she attended the house after receiving a call for medical assistance, Flash - who was performing CPR while on the phone to emergency services, "appeared quite upset and used the words 'come on' while performing compressions".

"I think he was crying," she said.

Ms Q said when she entered the bedroom Kwementyaye was lying on the mattress with a wound on her head and had a swollen face.

The jury heard when she asked Flash the last time he saw the patient alive he replied "maybe two hours ago", and when asked what happened, "He said to me the lady hit herself with a rock or a brick".

Ms Q said there was a rock on a shelf in the bedroom with blood on it at the time.

During his opening submission on Wednesday, crown prosecutor Stephen Robson said, "The crown has to prove beyond reasonable doubt that despite his level of intoxication as you find it … the elements of his offence which is he intended to kill or cause serious harm regardless of his level of intoxication," Mr Robson said.

Defence lawyer Tania Collins told the jury the defence submitted that evidence put before them would support a verdict of manslaughter, rather than murder.

The trial continues tomorrow.

