Subscribe Digital Edition
Man on wilful exposure charge fronts M’boro court

Carlie Walker
31st Jul 2020 3:00 AM
A MAN charged with wilful exposure has appeared before Maryborough Magistrate Court.

Gregory Mark Denic was represented by duty lawyer Natasha McKeough during the brief mention of his charges.

In addition to wilful exposure, Denic was also charged with behaving in an indecent, offensive or disorderly manner, unlawful use of a vehicle and two counts of failing to appear in accordance with an undertaking.

Ms McKeough said he was seeking an adjournment.

The matter was adjourned until August 17.

