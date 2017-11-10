Man passes off legal drug as ice... still gets charged

IN ORDER to make some money, Rocky Carson Geiger sold a legal drug called phenethylamine - commonly known as PEA - and passed it off as ice.

The former drug dealer, who has sold real ice in the past, appeared in Maryborough Supreme Court for the PEA transactions and other incidents.

Geiger, 39, of River Heads, pleaded guilty on November 1, to two counts of supplying a dangerous drug and two counts of possessing a dangerous drug.

On one occasion, Crown Prosecutor Greg Cummings said officers found Geiger with about 6g of methamphetamine.

But the court heard since the offending, Geiger has gained employment and stopped using drugs.

He was sentenced to 18 months imprisonment and immediately released on parole.