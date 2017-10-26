News

Man passes out on path, punches police

GUILTY: Robert Harold Beaven , 69, outside the Hervey Bay Magistrates Court charged with a string of offences.
GUILTY: Robert Harold Beaven , 69, outside the Hervey Bay Magistrates Court charged with a string of offences. Annie Perets
Inge Hansen
by

WHEN police first found Robert Harold Beaven, he was passed out on a pathway next to his car.

Luckily, he was awake for his appearance at Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Thursday where he pleaded guilty to a string of offences.

On the night of September 7, officers woke Beaven, 69, from his slumber on the side walk near a River Heads shopping centre.

Senior Constable Sonia Edwards told the court the River Heads man started swearing and swinging his arms towards police.

A licence check revealed Beaven's licence had been suspended for six months on June 28 2017.

A breath test indicated an alcohol level of 0.261 percent.

<<READ MORE LOCAL COURT STORIES HERE>>

The court heard Beaven was so intoxicated when he was found, he believed he was still at home and starting yelling for his wife.

He had also knocked down a small sign in the car park.

When officers tried to arrest Beaven, he used a closed fist to punch an officer in the face as he was escorted into the police car.

On September 28, police identified Beaven's car from number plate recognition.

After changing directions to stop him, Beaven swerved erratically before driving off the road causing significant damage to his car.

Beaven received a total fine of $2300 and was disqualified from driving for three years.

Related Items

Topics:  drink driving fccourt fcpolice hervey bay magistrates court

Fraser Coast Chronicle
TRICK OR TREAT: Your Halloween guide for the Fraser Coast

TRICK OR TREAT: Your Halloween guide for the Fraser Coast

A FACEBOOK group has released a list of houses participating in the popular trick or treat on October 31.

Country singer to help Maryborough horse riding champion

Antigua's Courtney Smallwood has the support of Country music's Lee Kernaghan. Courtney is raising the funds needed for her to travel to the USA as a member of the Australian Paint Horse team for the 2018 Youth World Games.

Sponsors needed to send Courtney to the states

Big is best for Tiaro services

BIGGER AND BETTER: Tiaro SES Group and Tiaro Rural Fire Brigade celebrated the opening of the extensions and refurbishment of the joint facility.

Emergency services looking for volunteers

Archery state records keep on coming

CHAMPION EFFORT: State champion Kaitlin Edmondstone, 14, world champion Bec Darby,36, and state champion Macormack Ratsch,15.

Kaitlin Edmondstone and Liam Bauer received another state record.

Local Partners