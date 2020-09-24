Menu
Crime

M'boro man pays for can of rum, steals bottle of tequila

Carlie Walker
24th Sep 2020 3:30 AM
WHEN Gary Daniel Mugford paid for a can of rum at a bottle shop, he had a bottle of tequila shoved down his pants.

This week Mugford pleaded guilty in Maryborough Magistrates Court to one count of stealing.

The court heard he was captured on CCTV placing the tequila in his pants.

When police caught up with him, he made admissions to the crime.

The court heard Mugford had schizophrenia and was off his medication at the time of offending.

He had also recently lost his father, the court was told.

Mugford was fined $400 and ordered to pay $50 in restitution.

A conviction was recorded.

