Ambulance, police and fire officers were called to Ariadne St to remove a man from his vehicle this morning.

A MARYBOROUGH man has escaped serious injury after crashing his car into his house earlier this morning.

The 20-year-old man was pinned in his car after crashing into his garage on Ariadne St about 8am this morning, suffering minor leg injuries.

Police, ambulance and fire officers attended the scene to remove the man from the vehicle.

He was taken to Maryborough Hospital in a stable condition, but was released shortly afterwards.

The house did not suffer any structural damage.