Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Man plays 'F**k the Police' when they show up at his door

Carlie Walker
by

A MAN who blasted police with crude lyrics before grappling with one of the officers has been fined in Maryborough Magistrates Court.

Kerrod David Lawrance, 23, pleaded guilty assaulting or obstructing a police officer when he appeared before Maryborough Magistrates Court on Thursday.

The court heard police were called to a Maryborough home about 6am on October 23 after reports of a fight between two people.

When they arrived loud music was playing and Lawrance was told repeatedly by officers to turn it off.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Kath Stagoll said Lawrance walked over and piced a song.

The first line of its lyrics were "f**k the police".

The court heard a struggle ensued at the property.

Lawrance pushed passed one of the officers and then grappled with the officer.

The court heard he had an extensive criminal history.

Lawrance was fined $650.

Related Items

Show More

Topics:  fccourt fccrime fcpolice police

Fraser Coast Chronicle
WHAT'S ON: Things to do this weekend (December 9-10)

WHAT'S ON: Things to do this weekend (December 9-10)

Strapped for things to do this weekend? Check out our guide of everything you need to know happening around the Coast from December 9-10.

The common word you're no longer allowed to say

More young people are needed to take up a career in trades Why Australia has a tradie shortage

We're not calling them that anymore, now they are 'professionals'.

Man's attack on wife ends a 17-year relationship

Jamie Aaron Morphus, 35, of Granville, leaves Maryborough District Court.

The father of four pleaded guilty in Maryborough District Court.

OPINION: To all the teachers out there...thank you

Thank you to all the teachers out there.

Mum, you're worth a million thank-you's.

Local Partners