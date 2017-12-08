Man plays 'F**k the Police' when they show up at his door

Coming from Newcastle in New South Wales, Carlie completed an arts degree before moving to the Fraser Coast. She has been with the Chronicle since 2007.

A MAN who blasted police with crude lyrics before grappling with one of the officers has been fined in Maryborough Magistrates Court.

Kerrod David Lawrance, 23, pleaded guilty assaulting or obstructing a police officer when he appeared before Maryborough Magistrates Court on Thursday.

The court heard police were called to a Maryborough home about 6am on October 23 after reports of a fight between two people.

When they arrived loud music was playing and Lawrance was told repeatedly by officers to turn it off.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Kath Stagoll said Lawrance walked over and piced a song.

The first line of its lyrics were "f**k the police".

The court heard a struggle ensued at the property.

Lawrance pushed passed one of the officers and then grappled with the officer.

The court heard he had an extensive criminal history.

Lawrance was fined $650.