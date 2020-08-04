Man ‘plays up’ while on parole for assault

The magistrate had stern words for a man who repeatedly “played up with police”.

A MAN with a history of assaulting police was back in court for obstructing officers.

Cameron Lander-Ritchie spent the weekend in the watch house before appearing by video link in Maryborough Magistrates Court on Monday morning.

The court heard a very drunk Lander-Ritchie was arrested on Saturday night after officers were called out to a disturbance.

He is on parole for assault and wilful damage, the court heard.

Lander-Ritchie, 29, resisted being handcuffed and refused to get in the police car.

Officers repeatedly warned him his resistance could get him charged.

In the end, Lander-Ritchie had to be physically lifted into the police vehicle.

Magistrate Terry Duroux noted from Lander-Ritchie's criminal history that he had been in trouble in 2012 for assaulting a police officer.

He agreed the obstruction charge was a "de-escalation" and not the most serious offending he had seen, with no violence of damage to property involved.

Still, he had stern words for the man about his history of "playing up with police".

"Police have a tough enough job to do without this kind of behaviour from you," Mr Duroux said.

The court heard Lander-Ritchie had a long history of alcohol abuse, as well as severe anxiety and depression.

He also had a good work background in manual labour jobs but lost a turf laying job when COVID-19 hit, the court heard.

Lander-Ritchie pleaded guilty to obstructing police.

Mr Duroux urged Lander-Ritchie to "get off the grog" and fined him $600.

The conviction was recorded.