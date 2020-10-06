Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Hervey Bay Historical Village and Museum.
Hervey Bay Historical Village and Museum.
News

Man pleads not guilty to antique razor theft

Jessica Cook
6th Oct 2020 3:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN accused of breaking into the Hervey Bay Historical Village and Museum and stealing antique cut-throat razors has pleaded not guilty.

Anthony Holt faced court last week over a raft of charges including theft, receiving tainted property and unlawfully obtaining medication.

The man pleaded guilty to only one of the eight charges, which was breaking into Aquavue Cafe and stealing items including water bottles and clothing.

He pleaded not guilty to the theft of antique razors, razor strops and a sharpening stone from the Hervey Bay Historical Village and Museum between June 25 and June 28.

He also pleaded not guilty to receiving tainted property which included bank cards, tools, fishing equipment and a bicycle, unlawful possession of a dangerous drug namely cannabis, illegally obtaining Baclofen and Escitalopram.

The case was adjourned until November 26 for a mention and hearing mention.

Mr Holt had his bailed extended.

fraser coast court
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man sentenced for public urination, hand sanitiser theft

        Premium Content Man sentenced for public urination, hand sanitiser theft

        News A YEAR before people all over the country were desperately buying up hand sanitiser, one Hervey Bay man appeared to already be stocking up on the product.

        • 6th Oct 2020 3:30 AM
        Queensland election to be family affair for Palmer’s party

        Premium Content Queensland election to be family affair for Palmer’s party

        Politics His father-in-law is running for the seat of Maryborough

        • 6th Oct 2020 3:30 AM
        Bay conference to discuss range of local government issues

        Premium Content Bay conference to discuss range of local government issues

        Council News The event will be held next month

        • 6th Oct 2020 3:30 AM
        Stunning price for piece of land on Fraser Island

        Premium Content Stunning price for piece of land on Fraser Island

        News You won’t believe the price of this block of land