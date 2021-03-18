Bay man pleads not guilty to alleged attacks on partner

The man was accused of putting his hands around his partner’s neck on multiple occasions.

The man was accused of putting his hands around his partner’s neck on multiple occasions.

A man has pleaded not guilty to strangling and assaulting his partner on numerous occasions over the course of their relationship.

Matthew Leigh Cooke pleaded not guilty to charges of strangulation, assault and wilful damage as his trial began in Hervey Bay District Court this week.

The court heard Mr Cooke was accused of multiple attacks on his former partner, the first of which allegedly happened in Thailand when they were on holiday.

Opening statements were made by the crown prosecutor and defence barrister.

The prosecution outlined the allegations, which included multiple instances of alleged strangling, whereas the defence said the only time Mr Cooke used physical force was when he was restraining Ms Lang.

During the alleged incident in Thailand, the court heard Mr Cooke put his hands around her throat during an argument during which he had been accused of infidelity.

The relationship ended for a short time before the two got back together.

The prosecution said in another incident at his home in Eli Waters, Mr Cooke allegedly grabbed Ms Lang by the neck after a heated exchange before throwing her against the bonnet of a car and spitting on her.

Another time an argument had started when Ms Lang asked Mr Cooke to help her sell her car, the court was told.

Mr Cooke allegedly grabbed her by the throat and threw her on the floor.

In another incident, the prosecutor told the court, Ms Lang was allegedly placed in a chokehold after an argument over a vacuum.

Then in March 2019, the final incident between the two allegedly happened.

Ms Lang went to Mr Cooke's home after he formed a new relationship.

The court heard she was unhappy because he was with someone else.

When she approached the door she was quite fiery, the prosecutor the court.

Ms Lang allegedly became aggressive towards the other woman, the prosecutor said, at which point Mr Cooke intervened.

He allegedly grabbed her around the neck, placed her on ground and restrained her.

But the prosecution said his actions moved beyond restraining her when he allegedly smashed her head into the concrete driveway.

Mr Cooke was then accused of smashing her sunglasses.

In prerecorded testimony, Ms Lang described the relationship as mentally, physically and emotionally abusive before going on to describe the alleged incidents in her own words.

The trial continues Thursday.

Originally published as Man pleads not guilty to multiple attacks on partner