Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police arrested a man this morning after a ram raid at a Caltex service station.
Police arrested a man this morning after a ram raid at a Caltex service station.
Crime

Man ploughs car through servo in horrifying ram raid

by SHAYLA BULLOCH
15th Mar 2020 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A man ploughed his car through the entrance of a petrol station last night in a horrifying ram raid.

Townsville Police were called to the Caltex on University Rd about 11.55pm last night to reports a man rammed his car through the glass doors to steal cash.

He reportedly reversed the car through the doors of the Wulguru service station before taking money from the cash register and driving off in the same car.

The 21-year-old Idalia man was arrested in Annandale a short time later.

Detectves are urging anyone who witnessed the incident or who was in the vicinity between 11.45pm and 12.20am and has dashcam vision to contact police.

More Stories

Show More
crime dashcam footage ram raids stealing

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UPDATE: More candidates speak out on coronavirus threat

        premium_icon UPDATE: More candidates speak out on coronavirus threat

        News Council candidate has called for the ECQ to take drastic action.

        Gympie man shot in head, murder investigation underway

        premium_icon Gympie man shot in head, murder investigation underway

        Crime A murder investigation is underway in the Mary Valley.

        Major event called off, another in doubt due to disease

        premium_icon Major event called off, another in doubt due to disease

        News A major Fraser Coast event has been cancelled.

        Man steals uncle’s gold bracelet

        premium_icon Man steals uncle’s gold bracelet

        News The nine carat gold bracelet was normally kept in a jewellery box