Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man has been taken to hospital with “significant” injuries after falling about 10 metres from an apartment balcony.
A man has been taken to hospital with “significant” injuries after falling about 10 metres from an apartment balcony.
News

Man plunges 10m from apartment balcony

by Jacob Miley
13th Nov 2020 11:44 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN has suffered a significant leg injury after falling about 10 metres from an apartment balcony on the Gold Coast.

A Queensland Ambulance Service said emergency services responded to the incident at Marine Pde Labrador about 3.13am Friday.

A spokesman said a man, believed to be in his 20s, suffered a "significant leg injury" after falling about 10 metres from an apartment balcony.

The man was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

Originally published as Man plunges 10m from apartment balcony

accident fall

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Everybody appearing at Fraser Coast courts today

        Premium Content Everybody appearing at Fraser Coast courts today

        Crime Here is a list of matters listed at Fraser Coast courts on Friday.

        Violent sex offender sentenced to indefinite custody

        Premium Content Violent sex offender sentenced to indefinite custody

        Crime Man with a history of rape, wilful exposure and assaults

        Flight frenzy: Get airborne for as little as $79

        Premium Content Flight frenzy: Get airborne for as little as $79

        Travel A domestic airline has released half a million slashed airfares