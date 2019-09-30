Man pulled unconscious from Bay aquatic centre’s pool

An elderly man has been pulled unconscious from a pool at Hervey Bay Aquatic Centre.

AN ELDERLY man has been pulled unconscious from a pool at Hervey Bay Aquatic Centre on Monday.

One witness told Channel 7 he saw the man doing laps of the pool, before he looked over again and saw him lying on the concrete unconscious.

CPR was carried out on the 77 year old before paramedics arrived.

An elderly man has been pulled unconscious from the Hervey Bay Aquatic Centre this afternoon. @tobyjurss #7NEWS pic.twitter.com/bYqXx9p9yE — 7NEWS Wide Bay (@7NewsWideBay) September 30, 2019

The man was taken to Hervey Bay Hospital in a serious condition

Matthew Steer, the officer in charge of Hervey Bay Ambulance Station, praised the quick-thinking actions of the lifeguards at the aquatic centre.