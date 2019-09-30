Menu
An elderly man has been pulled unconscious from a pool at Hervey Bay Aquatic Centre.
Man pulled unconscious from Bay aquatic centre's pool

Carlie Walker
by
30th Sep 2019 7:20 PM
AN ELDERLY man has been pulled unconscious from a pool at Hervey Bay Aquatic Centre on Monday.

One witness told Channel 7 he saw the man doing laps of the pool, before he looked over again and saw him lying on the concrete unconscious.

CPR was carried out on the 77 year old before paramedics arrived.

The man was taken to Hervey Bay Hospital in a serious condition

Matthew Steer, the officer in charge of Hervey Bay Ambulance Station, praised the quick-thinking actions of the lifeguards at the aquatic centre.

