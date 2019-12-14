Man punched partner’s kid

A man used ‘excessive’ physical discipline on a child has been sentenced.

A young man tasked with getting his partner's kids ready for school has landed himself in court for using "excessive" discipline.

The 22-year-old man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to one count each of common assault and assault occasioning bodily harm in Townsville Magistrates Court yesterday.

Police prosecutor Codie Rowe told the court on September 4, this year, the man was living with his then partner in her Kelso home with her children, when he assaulted her 11-year-old son.

The court heard the man was getting her children ready for school that day and when the boy told him he would go wake his uncle up, the man told the child he would do it.

When the boy disobeyed his instructions and began to walk towards his uncle's bedroom, the man grabbed him from behind, placed him in a head lock, and placed his hand over the boy's mouth.

The boy managed to break free and walked into the kitchen area and started yelling before throwing a container of sugar on the floor.

Using a closed fist, the man punched the kid in the jaw causing him pain and swelling.

The court heard the scared child ran outside and hid under a dog shelter in the yard.

The boy's siblings, who witnessed the assault, called their mother who then reported the incident to police when she received admissions from her partner.

Mr Rowe said the man voluntarily visited police and participated in a recorded interview.

Defence lawyer Jacquelyn Zeller said her client was "out of his depth" when the child became difficult and "deeply regrets" the "unacceptable and excessive" physical discipline he used.

Ms Zeller said the man acknowledged his mental health and anger management issues.

Magistrate Viviana Keegan said the man's engagement with mental health service providers indicated his recognition of his problems.

He was sentenced to a 12 month probation order.