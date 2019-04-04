Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Grindr date ends in violent robbery

by Danielle Buckley
4th Apr 2019 5:12 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BLIND date organised through popular dating app Grindr turned horribly wrong for a man who was punched in the head and had his car stolen.

Police are investigating the horror date that happened at Logan about 4am Sunday.

It is alleged that the 48-year-old victim drove to Mount Warren Park to meet up with another man he had connected with on the gay networking app.

Police allege shortly after the pair met up, the man punched the 48-year-old in the head and chest and stole his car.

The 48-year-old suffered minor injuries and was taken to Logan Hospital.

Police are still looking for the alleged attacker and the stolen car - a 2010 Silver Toyota Rav4 with Queensland registration plates 973 RJQ.

Logan senior constable Jen Wallis said people should be extra cautious when using online dating apps.

"At the end of the day, you're meeting up with a stranger," she said.

"Police would like to remind anyone using dating apps to be vigilant and think about personal safety."

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444.

editors picks grindr queensland crime

Top Stories

    Two Fraser Coast councillors vote down rule changes

    premium_icon Two Fraser Coast councillors vote down rule changes

    News Two Fraser Coast councillors have joined other Queensland councils in voting down proposed changes to voting rules in future Local Government elections

    • 4th Apr 2019 5:30 PM
    Man, 67, dies six weeks after he was stabbed in Bay motel

    premium_icon Man, 67, dies six weeks after he was stabbed in Bay motel

    Crime His alleged attacker fronted court this week.

    • 4th Apr 2019 5:25 PM
    OPINION: No such thing as a safe seat in politics

    premium_icon OPINION: No such thing as a safe seat in politics

    Opinion Voters can see right through the spin

    • 4th Apr 2019 5:14 PM
    Students to get a taste of the Land of the Rising Sun

    premium_icon Students to get a taste of the Land of the Rising Sun

    News 19 students from the college will head off to Japan

    • 4th Apr 2019 5:12 PM