Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A business was placed into lock down as an agitated man thrashed at police after punching a retail worker in the face.
A business was placed into lock down as an agitated man thrashed at police after punching a retail worker in the face.
Crime

Man punches worker in jaw after refusing to leave store

by SHAYLA BULLOCH
30th Jun 2020 2:59 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A business was placed into lock down as an agitated man thrashed at police after punching a retail worker in the face.

About 12.20pm police were called to a store at Elizabeth St and Ross River Rd where a man was allegedly lunging at a worker on Monday.

He was allegedly demanding to be served, acting aggressively and lashing out.

The worker asked the man to leave the store when he allegedly punched the worker in the jaw.

The man fled the scene and police patrolled the area.

He was eventually found but resisted arrest by pulling away from police.

The man started yelling and created such a disturbance that a nearby business was placed into lockdown.

He was arrested and taken to Townsville Watchhouse.

The 38-year-old Townsville City man was charged with one count each of common assault, obstruct police and two counts of public nuisance.

He will be appearing in the Townsville Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Originally published as Man punches worker in jaw after refusing to leave store

More Stories

crime police violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Vandals use blade to wreck new-look park days after opening

        premium_icon Vandals use blade to wreck new-look park days after opening

        Crime The new section of the park was open for less than three days before it was damaged with a blade

        Woman hospitalised after crashing car into yard

        premium_icon Woman hospitalised after crashing car into yard

        News An elderly woman has been taken to hospital after crashing into a fence

        LETTER: World is going mad around us

        premium_icon LETTER: World is going mad around us

        Letters to the Editor Letter writers weigh in on COVID, euthanasia and cancer fundraising

        CASHING IN: How sport clubs will spent $78k in grants

        premium_icon CASHING IN: How sport clubs will spent $78k in grants

        News Ten sports and community groups will share in $78,000