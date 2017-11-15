Man touched girl as she sat on his lap playing Minecraft

A FORMER Hervey Bay professional, who had a clean criminal history up until now, has been convicted of a child sex crime.

Gregory Robert Halliday - who was also studying to become a teacher - went straight to jail on Wednesday after a jury found him guilty for indecent treatment of a child.

The verdict followed a three-day trial in Hervey Bay District Court after the 50-year-old pleaded not guilty to the charge on Monday.

The court heard that the man touched a seven-year-old girl inappropriately who was barely known to him while instructing her to play Minecraft at a computer July last year.

She was sitting on his lap at the time.

Crown Prosecutor Katrina Overell said the victim was visiting the man's house, after his and her family became friends, when he took the girl into a study room isolating her from others at the house.

The offence was described by Judge John Robertson to have been "prolonged" and "opportunistic."

<<KEEP UP TO DATE WITH THE LATEST COURT COVERAGE AND FOLLOW THE TOPIC HERE>>

Taking to the witness stand during the trial, the man denied the claims and said he did not recall any inappropriate touching.

He said if there was any, it would have been "accidental" when he helped secure the girl on his lap as she started to fall off.

"I didn't intend to make any contact," Halliday said.

The victim's mum told the court her daughter described the touching to feel like "scratching" and lasting the "entire" Minecraft game.

Halliday, a married man and a father-of-two, was 49-years-old at the time of offence.

He lost his Blue Card following the accusation, and his career goal has been crushed.

"Your plan to become a teacher is at an end as a result of this conviction," Judge Robertson said.

"Your many years of studying a Bachelor of Education have been wasted."

Halliday has relocated from the Fraser Coast to Orange, New South Wales since the incident.

He was sentenced to nine-months in jail, to be suspended for 12 months after serving four months.