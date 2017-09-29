VIDEO: Man puts forward $1000 cash reward for thief's name

A URANGAN father has posted a $1000 cash reward for anyone who can identify and name an alleged thief from his home's CCTV footage.

Aaron Andrew was furious when he watched the footage of a skinny, young, white male stealing an almost empty packet of cigarettes and rummaging through his baby son's bag on an outdoor table about 4am on Thursday.

The moment an alleged thief realised he should get a job.

The footage then shows the alleged thief walking around before waking Mr Andrew's two German shepherds who chased him over the fence into the neighbours yard.

"He is lucky the dogs went after him and not me," Mr Andrew said.

Mr Andrew said it has been a terrifying ordeal for his family.

"That's what has scared me, he's got an innocent woman and child startled who now don't feel safe in their own house," he said.

CCTV footage of an alleged thief being chased down by two German Shepherds.

"Material possessions are nothing, but my wife was lying on the couch that night because our boy was sick.

"What if my boy was walking near the door or the door was open for the dogs? If anyone knows who this is, I'd love to hear from you."

If you think you can identify the man pictured, call the Fraser Coast Chronicle on 4120 1000.