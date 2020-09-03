Menu
Crime

Man refused bail on serious domestic violence offences

Carlie Walker
3rd Sep 2020 3:30 AM
A MAN accused of serious domestic violence offences has had his bail refused in Maryborough Magistrates Court.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to one count of failing to appear when he appeared in court via videolink this week.

He was fined $750 and a conviction was recorded.

Magistrate Kurt Fowler then heard the application for bail on the man's remaining charges.

The court heard the man had been out on bail after being charged with two counts of entering a dwelling and committing an indictable offence.

While on bail for those charges, he had been charged with new offences, including choking/suffocation/strangulation in a domestic relationship, common assault, contravening a domestic violence order and assaults occasioning bodily harm.

Defence lawyer Morgan Harris said the man was willing to consent to very strict bail conditions, including complying with curfews and regularly reporting to police.

He said his client had recently lost his mother and youngest brother, which had hit him hard and exacerbated his depression.

His former partner and their son were the only family he had in the area.

Mr Harris said there had been some compliance with police but he was disputing the factual basis of the charges before the court.

He said his client no longer wanted a relationship with his former partner but wanted involvement in his son's life.

Magistrate Kurt Fowler said there was too great a chance of the man committing new offences.

The case was adjourned until October 20 for committal mention and bail was denied.

domestic violence fccourt maryborough
Fraser Coast Chronicle

