Man refuses to turn music down, charged by police

A noise complaint turned into a trip to the police station on Thursday night.

A 51-YEAR-old man will face court after being charged with obstructing police and drug possession on Thursday night.

Police attended a Walker St address at about 11.44pm on Thursday night after a noise complaint, where they spoke with the occupant.

The man was allegedly belligerent with police and stated he would not turn the music down, despite police orders to comply with the noise abatement order.

When police attempted to enter the building, the man allegedly tried to stop them from entering, where he was arrested and transported to the Maryborough watchhouse.

When searched by police, officers allegedly located a small amount of cannabis in the man's pocket, leading him to be charged with obstructing police and drug possession.

The man will face court on May 9.