A Casino man remains in custody charged over an alleged break-in, thefts and a fire at a high school.
A Casino man remains in custody charged over an alleged break-in, thefts and a fire at a high school.
Man remains behind bars accused of setting fire to school

24th Jul 2019 12:00 AM | Updated: 5:02 AM
A BRIEF of evidence has been served in the case against a man accused of setting Casino High School alight.

Aden Newman's video link appearance was cancelled when his case went before Lismore Local Court yesterday.

The 23-year-old Casino man remains in custody charged with two counts of break and enter, intentionally or recklessly damaging property by fire, tampering with evidence to mislead a judicial tribunal and four counts of acting with intent to pervert the course of justice.

He's alleged to have entered the school, stolen items including a wheel barrow and electric tools and set a fire between 11pm on September 6 last year and 1am the following morning.

His solicitor, Vince Boss, told the court the matter was ready for his charges to be certified.

Police prosecutor Brett Gradisnik confirmed a "sufficient" amount of the brief of evidence had been served to allow this process to take place.

Mr Boss told the court this was a "lengthy brief" and he would need to take further instructions.

He made no application for bail on his client's behalf and it was formally refused by Magistrate David Heilpern.

Mr Newman, who has lodged no formal pleas, is due to appear via video link when the case returns to court on August 28.

