Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Big Millstream Falls, plunges over a basalt lava flow, in the Millstream Falls National Park, Ravenshoe, Atherton Tablelands, Australia
Big Millstream Falls, plunges over a basalt lava flow, in the Millstream Falls National Park, Ravenshoe, Atherton Tablelands, Australia
News

Man reported missing at Qld waterfall

by Daniel Bateman
25th Jan 2020 4:54 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SWIFT water rescue team is on the scene at a Tablelands waterfall, where a middle-aged man is feared to have been swept away.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the man in his 50s was reported missing at Millstream Falls, near Ravenshoe, about 1.45pm.

He said emergency services, including a swift water rescue team, was on the scene assisting with the search, understood to be taking place between Big and Little Millstream falls.

More than 50mm of rainfall blanketed the Ravenshoe area overnight.

Big Millstream Falls is reputedly the widest single-drop waterfall in Australia.

More to come.

More Stories

Show More
editors picks emergency tablelands waterfall waterfall

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Serial sex pest seeking bed in aged care homes

        premium_icon Serial sex pest seeking bed in aged care homes

        News A convicted sex pest has spent an extra year in jail as authorities struggle to find an aged care home that will take him in.

        Stolen tools: Man released

        premium_icon Stolen tools: Man released

        News The man was found in possession of a tool set, cordless drill and a compressor

        Full list: $23b in state road upgrades for 2020

        premium_icon Full list: $23b in state road upgrades for 2020

        News See the full list of state road upgrades for this year