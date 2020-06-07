Menu
VMR Gladstone rescued a man who's boat sunk at the Narrows on Friday morning.
Man rescued as boat sinks in The Narrows

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
7th Jun 2020 11:53 AM
A BOATIE has managed to escape trouble after his vessel started taking on water early Friday morning.

Volunteer Marine Rescue Gladstone was called to Pacific Creek in The Narrows at 4.45am where a boat had dragged its anchor and started to sink.

Chief controller Mick McAullay said the man fortunately had activated his tender and was able to get off the boat and avoid injury.

Mr McAullay said the crew arrived at 6.30am by when the boat was sunk but the man was "fine".

"From what we can gather, through the change of tide his anchor dragged causing him to run aground, and then his vessel started taking on water," he said.

He said although this type of incident wasn't common it could happen and it was important to have good anchorage in tidal creeks.

"It even pays to put a second anchor out the rear to stop your boat from spinning around," he said.

His advice for boaties was to gain good knowledge of the area and talk to your local marine rescue about where good anchorages are.

Fortunately for the man, the sunken boat was able to be salvaged and is back in Gladstone Harbour now.

Boaties are reminded to log on to VMR Gladstone on VHF channel 82 when going out.

