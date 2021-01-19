Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Emergency services had to rescue a man from a cliff in Alexandra Headland after he got stuck trying to rescue dog. Picture: Jason Sewell
Emergency services had to rescue a man from a cliff in Alexandra Headland after he got stuck trying to rescue dog. Picture: Jason Sewell
News

Man rescued from cliff after trying to help dog

Tom Threadingham
18th Jan 2021 6:23 PM | Updated: 19th Jan 2021 4:37 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Emergency services have rushed to help a man stranded on a Coast cliff after reportedly trying to rescue a dog.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency spokesman said they were called to Alexandra Parade at Alexandra Headland at 5.20pm on Monday.

Flush with success: Coast's best plumbers revealed

Coast club thrilled with boom in women players

They said it was understood the man had become stuck midway down the cliff after trying to help a dog in trouble.

Emergency services had to rescue a man from a cliff in Alexandra Headland after he got stuck trying to rescue dog. Picture: Jason Sewell
Emergency services had to rescue a man from a cliff in Alexandra Headland after he got stuck trying to rescue dog. Picture: Jason Sewell

Onlooker Jason Sewell said he was staying at an apartment across the road from the incident when he saw two fire trucks pull up.

"They (fire crews) tied off to a palm tree at the top of cliff," he said.

"Then they put a harness on him and lowered him the rest of the way.

"He seemed happy and his girlfriend was at the bottom waiting for him and gave him a big hug and kiss when he came down."

The QFES spokesman said there were no injuries.

Emergency services had to rescue a man from a cliff in Alexandra Headland after he got stuck trying to rescue dog. Picture: Jason Sewell
Emergency services had to rescue a man from a cliff in Alexandra Headland after he got stuck trying to rescue dog. Picture: Jason Sewell
alexandra headland cliff rescue sunshine coast emergency
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CHILLING: ‘I’m going to strangle you until you are dead’

        Premium Content CHILLING: ‘I’m going to strangle you until you are dead’

        News The woman had to fight the man off while children were in the house

        • 19th Jan 2021 5:00 AM
        SAD LOSS: Memories shared of mum who crusaded for cats

        Premium Content SAD LOSS: Memories shared of mum who crusaded for cats

        News Suzie Townsend was someone with a big heart, her son Connor says

        • 19th Jan 2021 5:00 AM
        How an act of kindness made dog’s last day extra special

        Premium Content How an act of kindness made dog’s last day extra special

        News A heartfelt act of generosity brought the whole family comfort.

        • 19th Jan 2021 5:00 AM
        Best of Fraser Coast: Nominate the Best Cafe now

        Best of Fraser Coast: Nominate the Best Cafe now

        Lifestyle Who makes the best coffee or breakfast in Fraser Coast? Nominations are now open to...